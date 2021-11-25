Suspected child luring prompts appeal for video from New Westminster police

Police in New Westminster are asking the public for video that could help them investigate a case of suspected child luring in the city.

The incident occurred near Sapperton Park around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, according to a news release from the New Westminster Police Department.

Police said two boys were walking home from the park when they passed a parked, brown minivan. A man got out of the passenger seat and asked the boys if they'd like to see a puppy, police said.

The boys ran away and told an adult what had happened, according to police, who described the suspect as a white man between 45 and 55 years old. He has a medium build and a short beard, police said.

“We’re asking anyone who lives or drives through the area to please check to see if they have footage of the Sapperton Park area on Nov. 21 between 5 and 6:30 p.m., specifically of Sherbrooke Street and Fader Street,” said NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Sanjay Kumar.

“Investigators have been approaching local businesses in the area for footage and we are inviting the public to contribute any possible evidence they may have.”

Those who have video matching the department's request are asked to call NWPD and ask for Constable Dynes. The file number for the case is 21-18600.