Suspected cocaine discovered in vehicle tire at Ambassador Bridge border crossing: CBSA

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized suspected cocaine found in a tire of a passenger vehicle at the Ambassador Bridge.

As a result, a U.S. traveller was arrested Aug. 29, at the port of entry in Windsor.

The CBSA says the man was referred for secondary inspection and during the search, officers found 18 bricks of suspected cocaine weighing approximately 18 kg.

“This seizure further demonstrates the commitment of our border services officers to protect our communities. We are incredibly proud of their efforts and the work they do every day and we are thankful to have a strong partnership with the RCMP,” says Joe McMahon, CBSA district director, Ambassador Bridge Operations.

The suspect was arrested by the CBSA - Southern Ontario Region and transferred to the custody of the RCMP - Windsor Border Integrity unit, along with the suspected cocaine.

Federico Jimenez-Martinez, 34, of Kansas City, Missouri, United States was charged with:

Importation of a Schedule I substance (cocaine), contrary the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine) for purpose of trafficking, contrary the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Jimenez-Martinez is scheduled to appear at the Windsor Courthouse on Oct. 13.

The investigation is ongoing.