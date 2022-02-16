Suspected convoy heading to Windsor thwarted by police

Windsor police say a suspected convoy attempting to reoccupy the Ambassador Bridge was thwarted by police before reaching the border crossing.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens along with Windsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno and Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire provided an update Wednesday on the current security situation along Huron Church Road and the ongoing police presence. It can be viewed on the City of Windsor Facebook page.

Mizuno says a suspected convoy from Ottawa was intercepted within the last 24 hours and stopped before reaching Windsor.

Mizuno says there remains a risk that compels action from all levels of government.

An update now from the mayor and police regarding the Huron Church situation.



Police say a convoy of "six to seven" vehicles were heading from Ottawa into Windsor "to reoccupy the bridge" within the past 24 hours — but that effort was thwarted.@CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/VeHuJU7M49

“When the time comes to return to normal, that will be a decision for the integrated law enforcement operation to make that determination,” says Dilkens. He indicated Tuesday that is could take weeks to return to normal.

The demonstrators set up the blockade on Huron Church Road on Monday, Feb. 7. They were protesting COVID-19 mandates.

A court injunction was issued on Friday, Feb.11 to remove the protesters from blocking the road to the border. Police enforcement escalated over the weekend and the border was reopened on Sunday evening.

There was a total of 90 charges, 46 arrests and 37 vehicles seized.

Police put up barricades along the east-west roads on Huron Church to prevent pop-up protests.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Northbound exits off E.C. Row Expressway onto Huron Church Road are now open for Ambassador Bridge Traffic ONLY.

Do not enter onto N/B lanes of Huron Church unless you intend on travelling to the US

Please see map. pic.twitter.com/ZGUjdC3h2K

“Extensive considerations were made prior to police closing roads to ensure public safety, the ongoing security of the Ambassador Bridge and access to businesses,” states a post by police on Twitter.

Dilkens says it remains a national security situation that prevents them from simply reopening Huron Church Road to regular traffic at this time.

Police say the current traffic plan was developed in conjunction with Essex-Windsor EMS and Windsor Fire to ensure public safety. Closed roads in the area have and will remain accessible only to emergency services.