Suspected driver in Timmins hit-and-run turned himself in

A 43-year-old uninsured local driver is facing several charges following a hit-and-run crash last week, Timmins Police Service (TPS) says.

The collision occurred on Jan. 24 at the intersection of Rea Street South and Commercial Avenue in Timmins.

On Thursday, the TPS released surveillance and stock photos of a grey or silver Mazda CX-7 that had fled the scene.

“As a result of the investigation, the driver turned himself in to the police on Friday,” said police in a news release Monday.

“The driver will be served with a Provincial Offence Act Summons compelling him to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a date.”

The 43-year-old Timmins man has been charged with failing to remain at a collision, disobeying a stop sign, failing to yield to traffic, use of a plate not authorized for a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

“The Timmins Police Service wishes to remind all motorists of their legal and ethical obligations to remain at the scene of any motor vehicle collision,” said police.

“To (both) render assistance and provide required information to forward the investigation.”