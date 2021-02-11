Provincial police say a southern Ontario man has been arrested after officers were tipped off that he was en route to northern Ontario via bus to sell fentanyl.

The Ontario Provincial Police's organized crime unit received information that the 29-year-old man from Scarborough left the Greater Toronto Area on a bus to Sudbury that would be stopping in North Bay first, a news release said Wednesday.

"While at the bus station within the City of North Bay, OPP entered the bus, located and arrested the accused," police said. "Police seized a loaded firearm with hollow-point ammunition, a cellphone, Canadian currency and a large quantity of drugs suspected to be fentanyl."

According to OPP, the value of the drugs seized is estimated at $106,800.

As a result, the accused has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance, to wit: fentanyl, for the purpose of trafficking

Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of Loaded Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Device (Prohibited Firearms magazine--over 10 rounds)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, to wit: Canadian currency

Carry a Concealed Weapon

Carry Firearm in a Careless Manner

The accused was held in custody pending bail and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. No word yet on whether he remains in custody or if he was released.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.