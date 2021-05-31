'We are extremely saddened': Suspected drug overdose kills 14-year-old boy on Vancouver Island

Mounties on Vancouver Island say a 14-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon of a suspected drug overdose.

The Campbell River RCMP and the coroner service are looking for anyone with information about the teen’s death.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the young man that was lost,” said Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre in a brief statement.

The teen was a student in Campbell River's School District 72, which has activated its critical-incident response team to assist staff and students dealing with the loss.

"We can confirm the unexpected passing of a student connected with the Campbell River School District," a spokesperson for the school district told CTV News on Monday.

"As there is an investigation underway by the RCMP and BC Coroner Service, and out of respect to the family’s privacy, we will not disclose the student’s name or any other details," the district spokesperson added. "We are extremely saddened by this student’s passing and our thoughts are with their family and friends."

The boy’s death comes six weeks after a 12-year-old girl on Vancouver Island died of a suspected overdose, becoming one of the youngest victims of a suspected drug overdose in British Columbia.

The girl's death prompted B.C.'s minister of mental health and addictions to pledge that the government would "do more and do better" on access to mental health-care.

Anyone with first-hand information about the Campbell River teen’s death is asked to contact the local RCMP at 250-286-6221.