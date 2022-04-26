Suspected drugs, weapon, vehicle seized after two men arrested in Brantford

Brantford police have arrested two men and seized suspected drugs, a weapon, and a vehicle following an investigation.

Officers conducted three search warrants on Thursday at homes on Clarence Street, Diana Avenue, as well as for a vehicle, according to officials.

Police say they seized a sawed off air rifle, drug packaging, Canadian cash, a digital scale, as well as roughly 36.6 grams of suspected meth, 99.6 grams of cocaine, 45.2 grams of fentanyl, and 13 tablets of hydromorphone.

The seized items are estimated to be worth $26,500.

A 34-year-old man and 47-year-old man, both from Brantford are each facing four drug-related charges.