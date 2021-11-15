Suspected fentanyl among drugs seized from Kitchener home: WRPS

Waterloo regional police seized suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with weapons, from a home in Kitchener last Friday.

Officers performed a search warrant at a home in area of Oak Street and Victoria Street South.

Officials said Monday they found drugs and four prohibited weapons in the home.

A 46-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged possession of drugs and unauthorized possession of a weapon. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other suspicious activity is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.