Suspected fentanyl among drugs seized in police investigation
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
Waterloo regional police seized multiple drugs, including suspected fentanyl and cocaine, during an investigation that began last month.
Police said they received reports in October of someone selling illegal drugs in Waterloo Region.
A 42-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged on Thursday.
Police seized suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, psilocybin, bear spray, and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
