Suspected fentanyl, brightly coloured and candy shaped, found in Lethbridge's Galt Gardens

Suspected fentanyl made to look like a kid's treat was found in a Lethbridge park on Tuesday.

Police in the southern Alberta city are now issuing a warning to the public after "a small quantity of suspected fentanyl coloured greenish-blue in a bear shape that could be mistaken for candy" was found in an unattended bag on the east side of Galt Gardens.

It is not known where it came from or whether it is part of a batch but police said Thursday coloured and moulded fentanyl has become trendy.

Tuesday's discovery is "a significant safety concern, given the potential it could be mistaken for something less deadly," Sgt. Ryan Darroch said.

Police have sent the suspected fentanyl bear for lab testing.

Police say testing is expected to take at least several weeks.