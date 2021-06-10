Suspected fentanyl, cocaine seized after search of hotel rooms: WRPS
Waterloo regional police seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine, along with a hand gun, after searching rooms at a Kitchener hotel.
Police said they executed a warrant at a hotel on Wednesday in connection to alleged drug trafficking.
They also found weapons, cash and other drug paraphernalia.
A 32-year-old man and 43-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, are facing drug and firearm charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.