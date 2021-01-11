Regional police seized about 10 grams of suspected fentanyl after arresting a man who was on an outstanding warrant in downtown Kitchener.

Officers arrested the man at around 5 p.m. on Friday in the area of King Street West and Gaukel Street.

According to a news release, police seized the suspected fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine, a small scale and "a spring-assisted knife." Some of the drugs seized were reportedly pre-packaged for individual use.

The accused, a 42-year-old Kitchener man, was charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The charges against him haven't been proven in court and police did not release the man's name.