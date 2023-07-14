Suspected human-caused wildfire burning out of control near Pitt Lake

A wildfire that sparked at Pitt Lake Friday is burning out of control and suspected to be human-caused.

The BC Wildfire Service, on its website, says the Grant Narrows Fire was discovered at 12:30 p.m. and has grown to an estimated 1.5 hectares.

Two attack crews, one helicopter and two air tankers are responding.

The fire comes amid a devastating season in the province in which more than 1.2 million of hectares have been scorched since April. On Friday, the federal emergency minister announced that the military would be deployed to assist in the fight.

On Monday, a province-wide campfire ban was brought into effect province-wide, with the exception of Haida Gwaii. The reason, according to the BCWS, was to try to prevent human-caused fires.

A fire in a provincial park in North Vancouver that sparked earlier in the week is now being held, but officials said the incident showed how vulnerable parks, forests and other green spaces in the province amid persistent drought conditions.

The total number of active fires in the province has topped 370 with more than 230 burning out of control. There are 18 fires "of note," meaning they are highly visible or pose a potential threat to public safety.