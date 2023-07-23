Suspected impaired boater crashes into marina breakwater off Vancouver Island
Mounties in Port McNeill are investigating after a boater crashed into the primary marina breakwater in Sointula, on Malcolm Island.
The small vessel with one occupant was allegedly travelling at high speeds before it collided with the rocky breakwater on the afternoon of July 14, police said.
The boat sank, and its operator was rescued from the rocks by the Canadian Coast Guard, according to RCMP.
He was medically cleared before being turned over to the Port McNeill RCMP.
Police said investigators obtained evidence the boater was impaired by alcohol, and will submit information to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.
RCMP said its underwater recovery team will be salvaging the vessel as part of the investigation.
“This is the busy season for marine traffic in the North Island region,” Cpl. Spencer Mylymok said in a Thursday news release.
“The Port McNeill RCMP wish to remind people that under the Criminal Code of Canada, operating a boat while impaired carries the same penalties as operating a motor vehicle.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Port McNeill RCMP at 250-956-4441.
-
Vehicle haulers with Cassens Transport go on strikeCassens Transport drivers hit the picket lines on Saturday, looking for pay comparable with what other transport drivers are receiving.
-
Vancouver won’t renew lease for Yaletown overdose prevention site, no new location proposedThe City of Vancouver will not be renewing the lease of an overdose prevention site that’s been in Yaletown since 2021, raising concerns about future access to harm reduction services in the neighbourhood.
-
Feds don't have 'infinite' money to spend on Toronto, Freeland tells ChowFederal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Government of Canada is already spending plenty of money on the City of Toronto and won’t be coming to the table with additional funds to address the city’s fiscal crisis.
-
Province's federal electoral map redrawing finishedThe Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has concluded its work of redrawing the province's federal electoral map, which means there are some changes expected for Waterloo region voters.
-
Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais regionQuebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
-
Tornado reported in Chatham-KentTwo tornadoes touched down in southern Ontario last Thursday, according to the northern tornadoes project.
-
'You're fired!': Are companies letting AI lay off employees in Canada?A new survey of Canadian workers shows how human resource departments are using artificial intelligence when making layoff decisions.
-
Body recovered of one of four people missing following N.S. flood: RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia say they have found the body of one of the people who went missing over the weekend during massive weekend flooding across the province.
-
Extreme rain in Nova Scotia exceeds once-in-a-century eventOne of more assured outcomes of a warmer climate is more extreme rainfall events and a higher frequency of occurrence, says meteorologist Bob Robichaud.