Suspected impaired driver charged in the Sault
A 41-year-old Sault resident, is facing multiple impaired driving charges after Ontario Provincial Police patrol stop on McNabb Street.
An OPP officer observed a vehicle at the intersection of McNabb Street and South Market Street in the City of Sault Ste. Marie nearly collide with a median shortly after 1 a.m. Aug. 17, police said.
A traffic stop was then initiated.
“While speaking to the driver the officer determined alcohol had been consumed,” police said in a news release Friday.
The driver was arrested and transported to the Sault Ste. Marie OPP detachment, where further testing was conducted. While there the accused refused to provide a breath sample.
The accused was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle involved was impounded for seven days.
This is the 13th impaired driving charge laid in 2022 by the Sault Ste. Marie OPP.
The suspect was released and is to appear in court Sept. 19.
The allegation has not been proven in court.
