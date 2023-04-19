Suspected impaired driver crashes into parked police cruiser in Barrie neighbourhood

A woman is in custody after crashing into a parked police cruiser in Barrie near a community safety zone.

According to police, the collision happened in the city's west end on Ferndale Road north of Ardagh Road late Wednesday morning.

Barrie police say the cruiser was blocking a lane for City of Barrie vehicles as crews worked on the road when it was struck.

Police say no one was injured.

Both vehicles were towed from the site.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision but say the woman is suspected of being impaired.

There is no word on any charges at this time.