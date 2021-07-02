Suspected impaired driver crashes into rock-cut in Bracebridge
A 22-year-old Caledon man faces impaired driving charges after slamming his vehicle into a rock face Thursday.
According to the OPP, a resident on Muskoka Road 118 East in Bracebridge called police after hearing the crash around 3 a.m.
Officers responded and found the Jeep had struck a rock-cut.
The man's vehicle was towed away while Bracebridge OPP charged him with impaired driving.
The accused has a court appearance scheduled for August 31.