Suspected impaired driver crashes into rock-cut in Bracebridge

A 22-year-old Caledon man faces impaired driving charges after slamming his vehicle into a rock face Thursday.

According to the OPP, a resident on Muskoka Road 118 East in Bracebridge called police after hearing the crash around 3 a.m.

Officers responded and found the Jeep had struck a rock-cut.

The man's vehicle was towed away while Bracebridge OPP charged him with impaired driving.

The accused has a court appearance scheduled for August 31.