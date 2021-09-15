Suspected impaired driver flags down Sault police, tells them his vehicle was 'stuck' in middle of the road

A 35-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is facing impaired driving charges following an incident late Tuesday morning.

In a news release Wednesday, the Sault Police Service said they were patrolling in the area of Second Line West and Leigh’s Bay Road.

"The accused was operating a vehicle, stopped in the middle of the roadway and flagged down police to stop," police said.

"Officers stopped and spoke with the accused who indicated his vehicle was stuck. Officers did not see any reason why the vehicle would be stuck and upon further investigation, officers developed grounds to believe his ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by drugs."

The man was evaluated by a drug recognition expert, and performed "poorly," police said.

He is charged with impaired driving and was released on an appearance notice with a court date of Nov. 8.