Suspected impaired driver in Elliot Lake had child in the vehicle
A 36-year-old resident of Elliot Lake has been charged following an impaired driver complaint Monday evening.
Ontario Provincial Police were called at 11:15 p.m. about a suspected impaired driver on Spine Road.
“The complainant reported a possible impaired driver with a child in the vehicle,” the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.
“A vehicle description and license plate were provided to police. The red sport utility vehicle (SUV) was located a short time later and the driver exhibited signs of impairment. As a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.”
The accused is charged with impaired driving, and driving with a blood alcohol concentration higher than the legal limit.
A court date of Dec. 6 has been set at the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake.
To report an impaired driver, dial 911 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
