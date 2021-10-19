Suspected impaired driver on Hwy. 11 faces several drug-related charges

A Quebec man is facing several drug-related charges after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a parked car on Highway 11, police say.

It happened on Oct. 12 shortly after 2 p.m. on Highway 11 in the Township of Hilliard, south of Thornloe in northern Ontario.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that a motor vehicle was travelling southbound on Highway 11 when it lost control, entered the northbound ditch near a driveway and a collision occurred with an unattended vehicle," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday. "The lone occupant sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to hospital as a precautionary measure."

Drug paraphernalia and drugs suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were found during a search.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded and a 58-year-old man from Notre-Dame-du-Nord has been charged with impaired driving, possession of methamphetamine and trafficking opioids other than heroin and cocaine.

The accused has been held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Temiskaming Shores on Wednesday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Suspected impaired drivers can be reported through 911 and the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.