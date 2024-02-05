Suspected impaired driving in North Bay area highway crash

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver in a single-vehicle crash sustained serious, life-altering injuries 40 kilometres north of North Bay on Sunday afternoon.

An emergency call was received at 4:24 p.m. about the collision on Highway 63, OPP staff Sgt. Scott Hardwick told CTV News in a phone interview.

The road was closed between Koko Lake Road and Salter Lake Road until about 1:30 a.m.

Hardwick said the driver will face impaired driving charges.

The allegations have not been proven in court.