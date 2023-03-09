Suspected northeast road rage shooting sends 1 to hospital

Calgary police are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday night in what they believe to be a road rage incident.

The shooting happened around Barlow Trail and 16th Avenue. N.E. at approximately 9:45 p.m.

The victim suffered minor injuries and no arrests have been made, but police believe the suspect was driving a black SUV. It's unclear exactly what make or model investigators are looking for.

A portion of the road was closed off by police, and investigators are now asking anyone with dash cam footage from the area, recorded between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., to contact them.

Police say multiple shell casings were found scattered around the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.