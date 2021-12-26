Suspected overdose death on Christmas Eve, four in last month: Huron County OPP

Huron County OPP are looking to remind the public of the dangers of opioids after four suspected drug overdose deaths in December in the area, including one on Christmas Eve.

Officials say a 32-year-old man, 43-year-old man, 42-year-old woman, and 43-year-old woman have all died in December as a result of accidental opioid overdoses.

Huron County OPP have responded to 32 drug overdoses since the start of the year, with eight of those being fatalities.

Officials add that, while the overdose numbers have highlighted a misuse and abuse of dangerous controlled substances, opioid related deaths can be prevented.

"I would like to remind witnesses to call 9-1-1 and stay with the victim," said Inspt. Jason Younman of Huron County OPP in a release. "Don't be afraid, just pick up the phone and call, it could save your friend's life."