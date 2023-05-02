Suspected pipe bomb in eastside found to be 'inactive': Windsor police
Windsor police launched an investigation into a suspicious package in east Windsor Tuesday after finding what appeared to be a pipe bomb on the sidewalk.
Officers were on scene in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Ellrose Avenue near Pillette Road as of 8 a.m. after the package was spotted at the corner of the road.
Residents in the area reported hearing a long bang around 11:15 a.m.
“Whatever it was they denoted it, so just a little flash,” said nearby resident Paul Langlois.
A police robot was on scene moving materials, and the bomb squad arrived and blew up the package, finding it was inert and inactive, police say.
Officers remained on scene for about six hours. The roads and area reopened around 2 p.m.
UPDATE:
The incident has been resolved and the area has reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
We thank you for your patience and understanding. https://t.co/OHGKvMacKt
-
