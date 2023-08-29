Suspected stabbing in Abbotsford leaves woman seriously hurt
A woman was seriously injured in a suspected stabbing in Abbotsford Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Abbotsford Police Department has released few details, but a statement says patrol offciers responded to a "suspicious circumstance" on the 3000 block Townline Road, near Nadeau Park, just before 2 p.m.
"Officers at the scene located a 46-year-old female suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. The female victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," a media release from police says.
"Early indications suggest the incident is targeted. Additional resources are being deployed to the scene to assist with the investigation," it adds.
Investigators are asking witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam video from the area in and around the park recorded between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to call 604-859-5225
