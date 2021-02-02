Police in Stratford arrested a suspected thief after they reportedly found him hiding in a porta-potty.

Someone called police on Monday at around 11:45 p.m. reporting that a man had been entering vehicles in the area of Hossie Terrace.

Officers had a suspect description to work with, which allowed them to search a number of nearby properties.

Just after midnight, police found the suspect hiding in a porta-potty and arrested him.

Officers were able to find several items that the suspect reportedly left along a trail, but some were still missing. Police said they were found "after officers searched through the contents" of the porta-potty. Officials noted that the items "were cleaned thoroughly" before they were returned.

The accused has been charged with trespass by night, theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property. He's due in court on March 1.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area of Hossie Terrace to check their properties and contact them if they notice any missing items.