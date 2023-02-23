Suspects allegedly break-into, steal cash from two Tim Horton’s in Blenheim, Ont.
Suspects allegedly broke into two Tim Horton’s restaurants in Blenheim and stole “a significant amount” of cash, one has been arrested while police continue to search for the second.
Police say around 10:50 p.m. on Monday, two suspects broke into the Tim Horton’s on Chatham Street South where they took the money from the store and left.
The suspects returned a few hours later to remove the surveillance equipment.
Police say the next day, around 1:39 a.m., two suspect broke into a second Tim Horton’s on Talbot Street West, where again they stole cash from the store.
Officers executed a search warrant Wednesday on King Street South in Highgate where they arrested one suspect.
Police say the 41-year-old Highgate man was charged with three counts of breaking and entering and three counts of possessing property obtained by crime.
He was taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.
Police are asking anyone with information that may identify or locate the second suspect to contact Const. Adrian Roy at adrianr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
1 suspect arrested, another sought in violent Toronto break-and-enterToronto police have released photos of a suspect being sought in connection with a violent break-and-enter at an apartment building in the city’s Parkdale neighbourhood.
-
Pair of businesses defrauded of $200K, accountant charged: North Vancouver RCMPA woman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding two businesses of approximately $200,000 while working as an accountant.
-
Richmond RCMP release pictures of possible witnesses to alleged stranger attacks on women, plead for more to speak upRichmond RCMP have released pictures and videos of possible witnesses to a pair of alleged stranger assaults on women last week.
-
Busy Toronto streetcar to shut down for 20 months starting in MayA busy streetcar in the heart of downtown Toronto could be shut down for about 20 months starting right before the summer.
-
Ontario’s gas tax program to benefit transit services in northern OntarioThe Ontario Government is providing money to northern Ontario municipalities to improve public transit through its gas tax program.
-
Up to 30 cm of snow in the forecast for the Lower Mainland this weekendSpecial weather statements have been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as forecasts call for as much as 30 centimetres of snow to fall this weekend in some areas.
-
Early morning break, enter and theft on at Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory's Band Civic ComplexThe Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred early Thursday morning.
-
Alfredsson would like to discuss front office job with new Ottawa Senators ownersDaniel Alfredsson would like to have a front-office role with the new ownership of the Ottawa Senators, calling it a "dream job."
-
Regina man facing 16 charges after robbing vehicle at gunpointA Regina man is facing 16 charges after he robbed someone of their vehicle at gunpoint early Thursday morning.