Suspects allegedly break-into, steal cash from two Tim Horton’s in Blenheim, Ont.

Suspects allegedly broke into two Tim Horton’s restaurants in Blenheim and stole “a significant amount” of cash, one has been arrested while police continue to search for the second.

Police say around 10:50 p.m. on Monday, two suspects broke into the Tim Horton’s on Chatham Street South where they took the money from the store and left.

The suspects returned a few hours later to remove the surveillance equipment.

Police say the next day, around 1:39 a.m., two suspect broke into a second Tim Horton’s on Talbot Street West, where again they stole cash from the store.

Officers executed a search warrant Wednesday on King Street South in Highgate where they arrested one suspect.

Police say the 41-year-old Highgate man was charged with three counts of breaking and entering and three counts of possessing property obtained by crime.

He was taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information that may identify or locate the second suspect to contact Const. Adrian Roy at adrianr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).