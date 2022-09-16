Suspects arrested after man shot at Victoria temporary housing facility
Major crime investigators in Victoria are looking for witnesses after a man was shot on Friday morning.
Police say two suspects were taken into custody after patrol officers were called to a temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Douglas Street at 5:40 a.m. for a reported shooting.
Police say the victim sustained a potentially life-altering gunshot wound to his leg or foot and was transported to hospital by paramedics.
Nearby residential units were evacuated and officers began to search for suspects.
"Patrol officers identified two suspects a short distance away," police said in a statement Friday afternoon.
"Given the risk of armed persons who had already shot someone in a well-populated location, patrol officers flooded the area and arrested the suspects at gunpoint."
The suspects were transported to police cells and the incident remains under investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.
-
Charges laid in series of GTA jewellery store robberiesA 24-year-old man has been charged and four others are being sought in connection with a series of jewellery store robberies across the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Thousands wait in shivering temps to pay respects to QueenThousands of people spent London's coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait.
-
Seahawks make marketing push north of the borderRecently retired KJ Wright is leading a Seattle Seahawks contingent in a weekend full of appearances and events throughout Metro Vancouver.
-
Flames equipment sale Saturday morning at SaddledomeThere's yard sales all the time in Calgary, but Saturday morning, the yard is the Saddledome.
-
Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash in MississaugaA motorcycle rider has been critically injured after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
-
Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into garages in Cornwallis Park: N.S. RCMPA Nova Scotia man was arrested after an incident in Cornwallis Park on Thursday evening.
-
Morning house fire in EstaireGreater Sudbury police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire in Estaire in the south end of Greater Sudbury.
-
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
-
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its sideAn honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.