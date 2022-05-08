Four teens arrested in connection with stabbing of Barrie teen
Four teens are accused of stabbing a teenager in Barrie last weekend.
Police say a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the Johnson Street area near the Imperial Towers building in the city's north end on April 30.
The victim was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, where he remains in serious condition.
According to Barrie police, three 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in the days after the attack.
Police have not said whether the four accused knew the victim but believe it was an isolated incident.
They have also not revealed under what circumstances the teens were taken into police custody.
Police charged all four teenagers with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act due to their ages.
They are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon police looking for man, 63, who may be in vulnerable stateSaskatoon police are asking for the public's help finding a 63-year-old man.
-
Man charged after first homicide of 2022 reported in LethbridgePolice in Lethbridge have charged a 45-year-old resident with manslaughter after a man died following a fight last week.
-
No one hurt after tire flies off car, bounces across Highway 416Police said the tire bounced across four lanes of traffic and a ditch before coming to rest in the grass beside the highway.
-
London, Ont. native recounts being hit by EF-3 tornadoTornado season in Texas has had a busy start and a veteran storm chaser from London, Ont., found himself right in the middle of one of those twisters last week.
-
Hours extended at COVID-19 clinic amid increased community spreadStevenson Memorial Hospital has seen the impact of the latest wave, so to support the increased demand, the Alliston hospital partnered with community physicians to expand hours at its COVID-19, Cold and Flu Clinic.
-
Crews use water rescue equipment to transport injured Sudbury seniorAn 88-year-old senior who went missing in Sudbury on Monday has been rescued by emergency crews near the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area.
-
COVID-19 levels in Regina wastewater remain high despite weekly decrease: U of R analysisCOVID-19 levels in Regina’s wastewater saw another decrease this week, based on the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
Drivers warned to brace for snow on Coquihalla, Highway 3It may be mid-May but drivers are being told to brace for snowfall on some B.C. highways Monday – with flurries forecast on the Coquihalla and up to 30 centimetres expected on parts of the Crowsnest.
-
Saskatoon leads country in cake frosting purchase: InstacartBased on sales data from an online grocery delivery service, cake frosting is in high demand in Saskatoon.