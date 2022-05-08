Four teens arrested in connection with stabbing of Barrie teen

Four teens are accused of stabbing a teenager in Barrie last weekend.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the Johnson Street area near the Imperial Towers building in the city's north end on April 30.

The victim was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, where he remains in serious condition.

According to Barrie police, three 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in the days after the attack.

Police have not said whether the four accused knew the victim but believe it was an isolated incident.

They have also not revealed under what circumstances the teens were taken into police custody.

Police charged all four teenagers with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act due to their ages.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.