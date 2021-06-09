Suspects arrested in 1 of 2 'targeted shootings' in industrial park south of Calgary

Two people are in custody after shots rang out on consecutive days in an industrial area near High River, Alta.

Foothills County RCMP confirms officers responded to a location near the Cargill facility in Aldersyde late Tuesday morning after shots were fired at an undisclosed business.

Officials confirm no one was injured in the shooting that is considered targeted.

Tuesday's shooting occurred one day after shots were fired at the same business.

According to RCMP, two people were arrested in connection with Monday's shooting but no arrests have been made in connection with the events of Tuesday.

Anyone having information regarding either targeted shooting is asked to contact local police or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.