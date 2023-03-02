Suspects arrested in connection with recent Calgary gun violence charged, identified by police

Calgary police have named the two men arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the community of Douglasdale and another shooting in the East Village months before.

Police initially held off on identifying them as charges were pending.

Kai Errol Horst Keller, a 30-year-old Calgarian, has been charged with first-degree murder in the Douglasdale incident.

It happened in the 200 block of Douglas Ridge Circle S.E. around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2022.

The victim was later identified as 40-year-old Ashley Aaron Cuthbert Mawdsley of Calgary.

Meanwhile, Erik Anthony Silva, a 28-year-old Calgarian, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and six firearm-related offences in the East Village incident.

That shooting happened months prior, in the parkade underneath the Real Canadian Superstore in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue S.E.

The shooting unfolded in broad daylight, just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, but no one was killed.

In a release, police said, "Both of the accused are believed to have ties to ongoing organized crime activities in Calgary. Despite the challenges that exist with solving organized crime-related violence, teams from across the service worked diligently to collect evidence and gain co-operation from the community to hold these individuals accountable."

Keller is next scheduled to appear in court March 3, while Silva is next scheduled to appear in court March 6.

(With files from Melissa Gilligan)