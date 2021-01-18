A man and a woman are in custody in connection with a shooting Sunday morning, police say.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Doverville Cres. S.E. at about 4:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting involved two parties in two separate vehicles.

When police arrived, a vehicles with a number of bullet holes in it was still at the scene but the other driver had already fled.

A man and woman, who were not injured, were arrested.

Police tell CTV News they are looking for the second vehicle, believed to be a black pickup truck.

It's not known if anyone in the truck was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.