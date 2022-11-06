Suspects at large after alleged Kitchener trail robbery

Regional police are looking for suspects involved in a robbery on a community trail in Kitchener.

According to a news release, officers responded to the incident around 4 p.m. Saturday in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Ottawa Street.

Two people were allegedly walking on a trail when they were approached by four unknown male suspects, one who had a weapon, who threatened them and stole personal property.

No one was injured.

The first suspect has been described as a Black male, around 17 years old, approximately 5'9, with an average build, wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants, and black shoes.

The second suspect has been described as a Black male, approximately 17 years old, with a thin build, approximately 5’8, and wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

The third suspect has been described as a Latino male, approximately 5’7, with an average build, wearing a green sweater and pants and white shoes.

The fourth suspect has been described as a Black male, approximately 5’9, with an average build.

The investigation is ongoing.