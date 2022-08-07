Suspects at large, vehicles reportedly hit while fleeing from Brantford police

Two male suspects are at large who Brantford police say hit a number of vehicles while fleeing officers.

Brantford police were called to the area of Lynden Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

The vehicle in question failed to stop for police and hit several others as it fled, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say the investigation is active, two suspects are outstanding, but that descriptions are not available yet.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Brantford Police Service.