Police in Abbotsford are investigating a bizarre home invasion that they say appears to have been targeted.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Abbotsford police.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers near the 2600 block of Adelaide Street, between Hillcrest Avenue and South Fraser Way, were flagged down by a woman who told them she was the victim of a home invasion.

When officers went to the home where the incident had occurred, they found that four adult occupants had been confronted by "multiple masked men" who fled before the officers arrived, police said.

"The suspects forced their way into the basement suite and tied up one female," police said in their news release. "The suspects then proceeded upstairs, bear-sprayed the other occupants and demanded money."

A man who lives in the home confronted the suspects and "a physical altercation ensued," according to police. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken wrist, police said.

Investigators believe the home invasion was targeted, and said nothing appears to have been stolen during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call them at 604-859-5225.