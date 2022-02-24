Suspects break into two Uptown Waterloo businesses 30 minutes apart

Waterloo regional police are investigating two break and enters that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the area of King Street and Erb Street in Uptown Waterloo.

In a news release, police said at around 4:05 a.m., three suspects tried to gain entry to a cannabis store in the area, but were unable to get inside.

At around 4:10 a.m., they broke into another nearby cannabis store and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise and cash.

After that, at around 4:40 a.m., the same people gained entry to a jewelry store and took an disclosed amount of merchandise.

Police said investigators are looking to identify the people in these photos who are believed to have been involved in all three incidents.