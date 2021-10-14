Suspects break through brick wall at Guelph business
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Police are investigating after suspects broke through a brick wall in order to gain entry into a Guelph business on Wednesday.
Officers were called to a business on Edinburgh Road South near Municipal Street around 7:40 a.m.
Investigators say the suspects entered the business and began breaking through other walls in order to access additional sections of the property.
Cash was stolen, but a damage estimate has yet to be released.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
