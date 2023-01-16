Suspects cause damage, steal items at Cambridge construction site: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating a break-and-enter in Cambridge that occurred sometime between Friday Jan. 13 and Monday Jan. 16.

According to a news release from police, the suspects entered a construction site in the area of Schiedel Court and Holiday Inn Drive.

Upon entry, police said the suspects targeted several large, specialized construction vehicles, causing significant damage to the vehicles and stealing items from inside them.

Police are asking the public to report any suspicious persons or activity and said the investigation is ongoing.