Suspects charged in connection with series of home invasions in North Bay

Four people have been charged in connection with a series of home invasions, the North Bay Police Service said Thursday.

The arrests took place April 12, when police responded to reports that three of the accused were attempting to break into a residence on Main Street East.

"Those accused were located outside the residence and arrested," police said in a news release.

"Further to the investigation, police learned that two of those accused had been involved in several incidents of Break and Enter at the same residence between March … and April."

The four suspects were arrested the same day at a residence on Fourth Avenue East.

"The victim and accused are all known to each other," police said.

The suspects, ages 21, 33, 36 and 39, face numerous charges including weapons offences, robbery with violence, assault, break and enter, probation violations

They were held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.