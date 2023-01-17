Suspects charged in fatal shooting of OPP officer from Barrie make court appearance
A man and woman who are facing murder charges in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police constable made a brief appearance in court Tuesday before their case was put over until next month.
Randall McKenzie, 25, and Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry, 30, each face a charge of first-degree murder in Const. Greg Pierzchala's death.
Both McKenzie and Stewart-Sperry wore jumpsuits and medical masks as they appeared from correctional facilities by video feed before a Cayuga, Ont., judge Tuesday afternoon, who scheduled their next court date for Feb. 21.
Defence teams say they have received the first pieces of relevant evidence from prosecutors with another wave of disclosures expected in mid-February.
Pierzchala was shot while responding to a call for a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., -- which is south of Hamilton -- on Dec. 27 and the 28-year-old later died in hospital.
Police have said Pierzchala was ambushed and had no chance to defend himself.
-
School bus, 3 SUVs involved in northwest Calgary crash Tuesday afternoonEmergency crews scrambled to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus during the afternoon rush on Tuesday.
-
Play Euchre for prizes at Georgian's Last ClassA competitive game of euchre to help out the Glowing Hearts Charity will be held at the Last Class at Georgian College Barrie Campus in ‘J’ Building or Student Life Centre.
-
-
Slowing inflation rate hard to notice at grocery store check-outs: ConsumersWhile pleased to see inflation slowing, some shoppers still aren’t seeing any relief on their grocery bills.
-
P.E.I. pharmacare plan a test for national model: Federal health ministerPoliticians and officials filled a Cornwall, P.E.I., pharmacy Tuesday as the federal health minister announced 61 medications had been added to the list of drugs covered by P.E.I.’s. pharmacare since December.
-
Furry Friends opens its doors in honour of Betty White's birthdayWhile she may be gone, the legacy of Betty White is far from forgotten.
-
'We are seeing a paradigm shift': New report highlights health concerns linked to alcoholNew guidelines published by the Canadian Centre of Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) are cautioning Canadians on how alcohol consumption can lead to serious health risks.
-
'A really big deal': UBC at risk of losing eye doctor training programBritish Columbia’s only program that trains eye surgeons is at risk of losing its ability to prepare more specialist doctors, CTV News has learned.
-
Pop-up dog parks coming to Edmonton this springThe City of Edmonton is looking to better use the city's green spaces by making more parks pet-friendly.