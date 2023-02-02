Suspects 'distracted the staff' and stole $5,000 in tools: Windsor police

Windsor police say they are looking for five suspects who used a distraction technique to steal $5,000 in tools.

The male suspects entered a hardware store in the 1900 block of Division Road on Jan. 17 around 8:30 p.m.

“While one of the suspects distracted the staff, the others stole over $5,000 in hardware tools,” according to a social media post from police.

Case #: 23-300361

The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance to identify five suspects who stole over $5,000 in tools. pic.twitter.com/WZj1FYn19g

Police say the suspects then fled the scene in a black SUV similar to a Dodge Journey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police main office at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.