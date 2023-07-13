iHeartRadio

Suspects drive off with seven golf carts south of Brantford


Police say the stolen carts are numbered #7, #8, #23, #28, #32, #33, and #35. (Submitted/Ontario Provincial Police)

Police in Brant County are looking for seven golf carts that were stolen from a course on Tuesday night.

Police say the suspects arrived at the golf course on Hagan Road around 11 p.m. and drove away with seven beige “Club Car” carts.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

