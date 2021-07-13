Suspects face charges in 3 Saturday night robberies

Two Calgary residents face charges related to a string of gas station and convenience store robberies that took place in Calgary in June and early July.

Last week, Calgary police released photos of a man and woman believed to be responsible for nine robberies between June 7 and July 7, 2021 in Calgary.

Saturday night around 1 a.m., two gas station robberies took place within minutes of each other. One was the Esso in the 3500 block of 52nd St N.E. and the other was the Petro Canada station on the 1050 block of Falconridge Dr. N.E.

In an effort to catch them in the act, police increased surveillance of local gas stations and convenience stores in the area.

Around 15 minutes later, a police officer identified a suspect fleeing from a Circle K store on Coral Springs Blvd N.E., into a car driven by a woman. The officer followed the vehicle to a residence on Radcliffe Close N.E., then took the suspects into custody without incident.

Later, the officer learned that the suspect robbed the Circle K store as well.

Christopher Daniel Pictin, 29, and Jessica Anne Marie Gregory, 35, each face three charges of robbery.

More charges are expected to be filed in relation to the nine earlier robberies.

"Thanks to the quick action of our patrol officers, we are able to hold two people accountable for these robberies, which have been impacting Calgarians for more than a month," said Det. Tim Curtis. "Our officers showed impressive foresight in predicting the suspect’s next target, apprehending the offenders and keeping Calgarians safe."