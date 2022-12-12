Suspects flee after alleged attempted carjacking
London police are on the lookout for three suspects after an alleged attempted armed carjacking.
Around 3 a.m. on Friday, police say a man was walking away from his car in the 500 block of Mornington Ave near Mornington Park when three men he didn’t know approached him.
According to police, one of the men demanded the victim’s car keys while another pulled out a firearm.
The victim was physically assaulted and struck with pellets from the firearm.
The suspects fled on foot and didn’t end up getting the victim’s vehicle.
Police are hoping the public may be able to identify the three suspects as seen in the images captured from security footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
