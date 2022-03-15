Suspects from Edmonton, British Columbia and Winnipeg arrested following drug trafficking investigation: police

Winnipeg police officers seized 28 kilograms of methamphetamine and $140,000 during an interprovincial drug trafficking investigation.

According to police, between September and December of 2021 the guns and gangs unit began to investigate organized crime groups and drug networks from other cities that were trying to establish themselves in Winnipeg. Police note these groups were causing an increase in gun violence in the city.

In late November 2021, Winnipeg officers, with the help of the Brandon Police Service, arrested three people and seized a semi-trailer in Brandon. Officers found 19 kilograms of meth, two kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine and $40,000.

The guns and gangs unit continued to investigate, and in February of 2022, executed three search warrants in Winnipeg.

Police arrested two men from Edmonton and seized nine kilograms of meth, eight ounces of fentanyl, and about $100,000.

The following people have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking and proceeds of crime-related offences: Curtis Sugira Ndatirwa, 23 from Winnipeg; Manveer Singh, 24, from Surrey, B.C.; Marcu Remington Burt, 25, from Edmonton; Tushar Thaman, 20, from Edmonton; and Nathan Britton Kelly, 26, from Winnipeg. They were all taken into custody.

None of the charges against the suspects have been proven in court.