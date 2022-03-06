Suspects identified, one charged, in incident involving assault and truck theft

Police say charges have been laid against one person in connection with an assault on a Good Samaritan who stopped for a crash in the city of Brooks.

However, authorities say they are still looking for another person and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Officials say police were called to respond to an incident where a male victim was assaulted by a pair of individuals that he had stopped to help after witnessing their vehicle crash into a ditch.

The occupants, a man and a woman, stole the man's truck and fled the scene.

Brooks RCMP arrested 29-year-old Crystal Bigstone after conducting an investigation.

Police say she has been charged with robbery and possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000 in connection with the incident.

Investigators are still searching for her accomplice, Travis Setiz, 31, and say a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

He is charged with:

Robbery;

Possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited; and

Fail to comply with a probation order.

Police say his whereabout at this time is unknown, but say he has ties to Brooks and Medicine Hat. Authorities believe that he was seriously injured in the crash and could be seeking medical attention.

He is described as:

Light complexion;

Dark brown hair;

173 centimetres (5'8") tall; and

82 kilograms (181 pounds).

Brooks RCMP recovered the stolen truck.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 /9TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.