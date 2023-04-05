Suspects in connection to Aylmer fire believed to have passed through Waterloo region
Regional police are trying to help their counterparts in Aylmer find suspects that fled the area of a fire, and may have travelled to or through Waterloo region.
According to a media release issued by police in Aylmer, they are looking for the individuals in connection to an arson fire involving a newly-built home on Aspen Parkway.
Police say the fire happened at around 2:30 a.m. and destroyed the house which was finished being built, though nobody had moved into the residence yet.
Suspects fled the area in a car, heading eastbound on Highway 401 towards Waterloo region. The make and model of the car are unknown.
Peel Regional Police issued a similar media release on Wednesday as investigators say the suspects may reside in the Peel or GTA area.
Aylmer police note that it’s believed a large amount of gasoline ignited the fire and one of the suspects likely sustained serious burn injuries that will require medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Aylmer police at 519-765-3144.
-
'We have to break the cycle': Vancouver leaders, B.C. premier defend tent city decampmentThe premier and Vancouver's top officials defended their approach to Wednesday's takedown of the Downtown Eastside tent encampment with police enforcement, insisting safety issues had escalated to the point they had to act.
-
Calgary Flames keep playoff hopes alive with victory over Winnipeg JetsAndrew Mangiapane and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and assist as the Calgary Flames kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.
-
Barrie councillors eye future with multiple major developments on the tableThe Barrie council chambers were fuller than usual Wednesday evening as many people turned out to have their voices heard on two major developments being proposed.
-
Minor injuries after pedestrian struck by carA pedestrian suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in east London, Ont. Wednesday night.
-
'It is about all of us as a community': Manitoba looks to create new strategy to train policeThe province is looking to create a new strategy when it comes to police training in Manitoba.
-
More Scrubbi cleaning contractors come forward with allegations of missing payMore contractors with Vancouver-based cleaning company Scrubbi have come forward with allegations that they have not been paid what they are owed.
-
Phone scammers posing as victim services employees, Burnaby RCMP warnThe Burnaby RCMP are warning the public of a phone scam after a fraudster posing as a victim services employee from the force contacted a man in his 80s last week.
-
WRPS investigate break-and-enter in WaterlooThe Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after receiving reports of a break-and-enter at a Waterloo residence, through an unlocked door.
-
Kitchener Rangers to play game 4 without captain PinelliThe Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.