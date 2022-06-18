Suspects in break-in at Nanaimo store went straight to the jewelry cases, RCMP say

Mounties in Nanaimo have released surveillance images of two people suspected of breaking into a big box store last weekend.

Officers were called to the Winners-HomeSense store at 6950 Island Highway North when an alarm activated at 6:12 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, according to a news release from Nanaimo RCMP.

When they arrived, they found that the front sliding glass door had been breached.

"Inside the store, several glass cases containing jewelry had been smashed with most of the contents taken," police said in their release.

Surveillance images showed the suspects entering the business at 6:07 a.m. and running directly to the jewelry cases, according to police, who added that the value of the stolen jewelry was unknown.

The photos released this week show the two suspects with their faces covered. One is rolling several suitcases out of the store.

Nanaimo RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2022-20007.