Suspects in Esterhazy area killing still at large, injured victim released from hospital

A 34-year-old man from the RM of Fertile Belt has been identified as the victim of a murder near Esterhazy, Sask. on Feb. 10.

In a Monday afternoon news release, Saskatchewan RCMP explained that there were no updates in the search for the three suspects.

“The investigation is ongoing: this includes investigators conducting interviews, and collecting and analyzing evidence and surveillance footage,” RCMP said in the release.

A woman who was injured during the incident has been released from hospital.

Sketches of the suspects were released to the public on Feb. 12.