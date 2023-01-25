Suspects in Goderich robbery arrested: OPP
Huron County OPP continue to investigate a robbery that took place in Goderich at a business on Huron Road, but say two suspects have been arrested and a vehicle of interest has been located.
According to police, around 9:25 p.m. on Jan. 23, police were contacted by a store manager who called to report a robbery that had just occurred.
Police said two suspects, a man and a woman, had reportedly stolen numerous items from the Walmart and loaded the stolen merchandise into an SUV waiting outside the building.
During the robbery, the male suspect brandished a knife and threatened employees who had chased after the suspects. The male suspect also threatened the employees with a gun, however a firearm was not observed.
The vehicle was last seen travelling at a high rate of speed through the parking lot and eastbound onto Huron Road leaving Goderich.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.
-
Urgent need for new pet shelter as facility stretched beyond capacityThe current facility on Tenth Line was built in 2007 and is 6,000 square feet. It was designed for 500 animals. Last year alone, the organization took in 1,400 homeless animals and facilitated nearly 1,200 adoptions.
-
CBU students and alumni concerned about faculty strikeThere was a sense of anxiety on the campus of Cape Breton University Thursday as students attended an information session to prepare for a possible strike.
-
Fourth person arrested in connection with murder of Saint John manPolice in Saint John, N.B., say a fourth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old man last summer.
-
'We are at a crossroads': Alberta premier pens open letter to Trudeau over proposed 'just transition' legislationIn an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith once again expressed concerns over the federal government's proposed legislation to move the country away from high-polluting jobs.
-
Doug Ford, Sylvia Jones to mark milestone for Brampton medical schoolOntario Premier Doug Ford will “mark a major milestone” for a new medical school in Brampton, Ont. late Friday morning.
-
Slow-burning, independent Canadian horror film yields international successThe immersive, slow-burn experience viewers get from "Skinamarink" is the antithesis of seconds-long videos seen on TikTok, a platform that helped create buzz for the low-budget Canadian horror film months before its release.
-
Colts visit fans at RVH who were stuck by car beside the arena Dec. 1Barrie Colts owner Howie Campbell, as well as the captain and alternate captain of the Colts, Brandt Clarke and Jacob Fraska visited the two patients at RVH this week.
-
Full-circle moment for first baby born at Queensway Carleton HospitalThe first person to ever be born at the Queensway Carleton Hospital gave birth to her first child nearly 24 years later at the same hospital.
-
Cold weekend for Calgary following flurry-filled Friday morningChilly days ahead; cool – but not cold – in Calgary next week.